Shelton Benjamin Praises Charlie Dempsey, Says He’s Going To Be ‘So Good’

During an appearance for Monopoly Events (via Fightful), Shelton Benjamin praised WWE NXT’s Charlie Dempsey and predicted he’ll get even better in the future. Benjamin wrestled Dempsey on an episode of WWE Main Event.

He said: “Not only have I met him, I actually wrestled him a couple months ago [on Main Event]. He’s great. I worked with Charlie Dempsey, some of the other newer guys like Damon Kemp. Dempsey, he’s great. He’s gonna be so good.“