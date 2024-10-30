Shelton Benjamin Praises Swerve Strickland, Explains Reason For Delay of Signing With AEW

In an interview with TVInsider, Shelton Benjamin spoke about signing with AEW and why he delayed signing anywhere after his WWE release. He will face Swerve Strickland on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Here are highlights:

On signing full-time with another company after leaving WWE: “Initially, my first thought was to take a vacation. I wouldn’t say I was doing a lot over there, but my life pretty much revolved around WWE and pro wrestling. My first thought was to take a break, reconnect with my family, and take my time to make decisions. I always figured I would go somewhere. I wanted to put pro wrestling on the back burner for a while. I was first able to do that. Then when it was time for me to really start considering what companies to go to, my first thought was AEW. It took a while, but things worked out, and I’m here.”

On why the delay happened: “It was a little bit of everything. One is timing. Sometimes it just takes people a long time to connect. There were some creative differences in the beginning. It wasn’t major. Just light talks. There wasn’t a hard push to get into the company, but more let’s see what they’re thinking right now. Later, with things happening and certain people becoming available. It just made more sense to pursue it. At the end of the day, I want to have the biggest audience possible. There is no place bigger than AEW. That’s where my focus was.”

On his initial impression of AEW: “The first thing that surprised me was all these familiar faces that I didn’t realize were actually in AEW. I’m talking about writing, production and other talent I didn’t know were in AEW. There was almost a sigh of relief because there was so much familiarity there. I was actually surprised by how comfortable I felt and how welcoming everyone was, top to bottom. So far it has been great. Everyone has been really helpful and respectful. So far it has been a great experience. I hope to continue that.”

On wrestling Swerve Strickland on a themed show: “As far as the theme goes, I don’t get wrapped up in themes. Christmas, Easter, Thanksgiving, Halloween, I work the same way no matter what day it is. I’m about business. I’m going to try to steal the show. I’m going to bust my ass. It doesn’t matter to me. As far as Swerve goes, I would say in the last few years I’ve watched him go from relative obscurity in the mainstream. We knew about his work in NXT and things like that, but he comes from relative obscurity in mainstream pro wrestling. Now he is on the door of becoming a household name. That is a testament to him as a performer, a man and the faith AEW has put in him. So far he has been delivering. He is phenomenal. I think his ceiling is so high. I think he is going to be the guy for that company for many years to come. MVP and I approached him about doing business together. That didn’t work out the way we wanted. Now it’s the other side Now I got to know. I’m going in to see why he is so special and why he thinks he is so special. I’m not going to make it easy on him. He has to prove why he thinks he is the man. I think he is a special talent, but he is not the standard of excellence I am.”