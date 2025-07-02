Shelton Benjamin Praises Tony Khan, Says He Gives Opportunities To Wrestlers That ‘The Other Place’ Wouldn’t

In an interview with Going Ringside (via Fightful), The Hurt Syndicate praised Tony Khan, with Shelton Benjamin pointing out how Khan gives opportunities to wrestlers ‘the other place’ likely wouldn’t.

MVP said: “Like I said, especially when we were coming to work and other people wouldn’t (during WWE’s COVID-era), you know, we were putting that work in and holding it down. To just get unceremoniously tossed to the side. Okay, we’re not doing that anymore. We’re doing this now. Well, wait a minute. So nah, it doesn’t feel good. But what does feel good is being able to reunite with the squad and going across the street and doing great numbers and doing good business and being able to continue what we started and shout out to Tony Khan. Thank you very much for giving The Hurt Syndicate that opportunity.”

Bobby Lashley said: “Tony’s fantastic.”

Shelton added: “I think Tony’s been great. I like to point this out: No matter what your opinion is, Tony has created a lane for people to be on TV, have gainful employment and make a name for themselves. So, I think first and foremost, I commend him for that because he’s, you know, given my career new life. He’s given guys who probably wouldn’t even get a sniff at the other place a chance to actually be stars so I think that alone makes Tony a real special guy. Tony’s been nothing but great to me and I think the other guys would say the same since we arrived.“