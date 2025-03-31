wrestling / News
Shelton Benjamin Pulled From Pandemonium Pro Wrestling Event In April
Pandemonium Pro Wrestling has announced that Shelton Benjamin was pulled from their House Always Wins event on April 17. Benjamin was set for a match with Kevin Blackwood at the event, which happens in Las Vegas. April 17 is the same date as AEW Collision in Boston.
PPW said in a statement: “Shelton Benjamin has been pulled from our show. This is not a situation we wanted to be in but is the unfortunate reality. We worked tirelessly to find a suitable replacement and wanted to announce asap in a commitment to transparency.”
