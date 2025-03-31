wrestling / News

Shelton Benjamin Pulled From Pandemonium Pro Wrestling Event In April

March 31, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Shelton Benjamin AEW Dynamite 10-16-24 Image Credit: AEW

Pandemonium Pro Wrestling has announced that Shelton Benjamin was pulled from their House Always Wins event on April 17. Benjamin was set for a match with Kevin Blackwood at the event, which happens in Las Vegas. April 17 is the same date as AEW Collision in Boston.

PPW said in a statement: “Shelton Benjamin has been pulled from our show. This is not a situation we wanted to be in but is the unfortunate reality. We worked tirelessly to find a suitable replacement and wanted to announce asap in a commitment to transparency.

