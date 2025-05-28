wrestling / News

Shelton Benjamin Pushes Back After Being Told He Couldn’t Get Over

May 28, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shelton Benjamin WWE Main Event, Lance Archer Image Credit: WWE

Shelton Benjamin has pushed back against the argument that he was never able to get over with fans. A Twitter user made the claim on Tuesday that Benjamin, “didn’t have charisma” and “couldn’t get over with the fans.” Benjamin responded to the user, writing:

“I don’t think you’re old enough to look back far enough so I’ll cut you some slack but Being over with the fans was the one thing Ive never lacked.”

The conversation went back and forth a bit before Benjamin responded to the person saying he was a fan but never saw Benjamin as a world champion, writing:

“So again, you were a fan, but also according to you I never got over with the Fans, you being among them. Being over & being champ are not synonymous. You not seeing me as champ material I can only respect, so can you answer my question now, we are all still waiting”

