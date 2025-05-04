– During a recent chat with Maven on Maven’s YouTube channel, AEW star and former WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin spoke about winning the Intercontinental Championship from Chris Jericho at Taboo Tuesday 2004. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Shelton Benjamin on winning his first Intercontinental Title: “From this moment here, I am officially overachieving as a WWE Superstar, as far as my perception of where my career was going. Growing up in South Carolina, I always watched wrestling. I loved wrestling. However, there was not a lot of black singles champions, not saying there weren’t any, but I saw more championships on black tag teams than on black singles.”

On his perception when he joined WWE: “So when I joined WWE, my perception was, ‘Oh, it’d be great if I can win the Tag Team Championship there.’ I’m not thinking about World Titles. I’m not thinking about US Titles or Intercontinental Titles. So when I won this, I’m literally going, ‘I’ve officially overachieved my own goals.”