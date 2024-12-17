wrestling / News
Shelton Benjamin Recalls Having Shoot Wrestling Match With Bobby Lashley In OVW
Speaking on AEW Unrestricted (per Fightful), Shelton Benjamin discussed his relationship with Bobby Lashley.
Benjamin recalled how they had a shoot wrestling match in OVW.
“My relationship with Bobby actually started before his WWE debut. I was coming off an injury, I had broken my hand, and I went down to OVW just to get a few reps in. At the time, Bobby was still there training. We actually had a bit of an amateur wrestling match because at the time, typically if someone came in as a shooter, with amateur wrestling, I wanted to know, well, how good is he? It was crazy because they cleared the ring, and we kind of shot around for a bit. Bobby likes to say he won, and I like to say he cheated [laughs]. I was fighting honorably. I almost took him down twice, but he kept grabbing the rope and holding himself up. So when he finally got in on me, I didn’t grab the rope. So we will argue about that probably until we’re old men and gray [laughs]. But yeah, that’s when I found out, okay, he’s the real deal. He’s a great guy,” Benjamin said.