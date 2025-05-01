– During a recent chat with Maven on Maven’s YouTube channel, AEW star and former WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin recalled a 2004 sketch featuring himself, Trish Stratus, and Vince McMahon. The sketch itself was parodying an infamous Monday Night Football commercial featuring football player Terrell Owens and Desperate Housewives star Nicollette Sheridan.

In the MNF commercial, Sheridan, as her character Edie, drops her towel in front of Edie, and the two then embrace, with Owens saying the team will have to win the game without him. Teri Hatcher and Felicity Huffman are then seen watching it on TV and switch the show to Monday Night Football. Benjamin commented on WWE’s parody of the commercial, which featured himself subbing for TO and Trish Stratus subbing for Sheridan. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Shelton Benjamin on rehearsing the sketch: “We did one rehearsal, and again, to me, it was TV. We kind of rehearsed it once, and I heard the lines because Vince kind of changed it up here and there, but for the most part, I heard it, and I thought it was funny too. I was looking at what we were spoofing. We’re holding up a mirror to American society, going, ‘Do you see how stupid you look right now? This is what you have a problem with. Who is this hurting?’ I was already on board.”

On how Trish Stratus wasn’t actually naked under the towel: “No. I think they had like a bikini under there or something. Definitely not naked.”