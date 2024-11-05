– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, former WWE Superstar and current AEW wrestler Shelton Benjamin discussed his WWE career and rehabbing his image in AEW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Shelton Benjamin on his WWE career: “Things haven’t always gone my way. For me it’s more a bit of misuse because I feel like there’s a generation of wrestling fans out there who don’t view me in the light I’d like to be viewed.”

On rehabbing his image: “There’s definitely a sense of image rehabilitation going on because I’m not that same guy from WWE. I’m not trying to be.”

On his time in WWE: “I cherish my time in WWE because it really changed my life for the better,” he said. “I have more good memories than bad. It’s not about proving myself to anybody as much as it is showing them what they’ve been missing this entire time.”

Shelton Benjamin and The Hurt Syndicate are scheduled to appear on tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dynamite. The show is being held at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire. It will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.