Shelton Benjamin Reportedly Held Talks With AEW

– As noted, Shelton Benjamin became a free agent after his non-compete period following his WWE release ended last December. Fightful Select has an update on what’s next for the former WWE Superstar and recent talks with All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

According the report, while Benjamin and AEW didn’t initially speak when he became a free agent, the two sides have had recent conversations about Benjamin potentially appearing for the company. It’s unknown if this would be for a contract or a full-time deal, but both sides have reportedly had contact about Benjamin making possible AEW appearances about a month ago.

Additionally, there were said to be individuals in AEW pushing for Benjamin to come in last year when there were rumors bout his WWE contract nearly being up. While his contract wasn’t close to being over, he was still released by WWE in September 2023, along with multiple other talents.

Shelton Benjamin had previously been back in WWE since 2017, before AEW began, so he’s never appeared in the promotion. However, the 48-year-old wrestler does have experience in Ring of Honor (ROH), which is now owned by Tony Khan. During his ROH run, he became a two-time tag team champion with Charlie Haas.