– During a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, AEW star Shelton Benjamin discussed reuniting with Bobby Lashley and MVP as The Hurt Syndicate in AEW. Below are some highlights:

Shelton Benjamin on how long they’ve wanted to reunite: “Well, we wanted to do this pretty much since the original band was disbanded in a galaxy far, far away. So it’s always been something that we felt like fans never really got to experience. We never really got to experience a live crowd together and that’s always been something we wanted to do. We want the opportunity to see what we really could have done. Like I said, it’s always been something we all wanted to do.”

On the fan reaction to the stable: “The reaction has been overwhelming. I’ve said before, even I was a little concerned about how fans would take to us. But for the most part, I felt nothing but love from the fans. They’ve really taken to the group and really embraced us and we’re going to give them everything that we can possibly [give], leave 100% out there in the ring with our performances, our verbiage, with everything because we’re all really appreciative.”

Benjamin lost his last two matchups in the AEW Continental Classic, losing to Daniel Garcia and Kazuchika Okada earlier this month. He won two of his five matches in the tournament, beating Mark Briscoe and The Beast Mortos.