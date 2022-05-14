Shelton Benjamin Reveals He’s Been Out Of Action With An Injury

In a post on Twitter, Shelton Benjamin announced that he has been sidelined with an injury for only the second time in his career. His last appearance on WWE TV was the April 25 episode of Main Event, where he and Cedric Alexander lost to the Street Profits.

He wrote: “For only the second time In my career An injury has put me on the shelf. I’ll be back soon. In the meantime I will be putting in the work to come back better than I was before my little setback. See you guys soon!”