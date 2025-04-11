wrestling / News

Shelton Benjamin Reveals How Long His AEW Contract Is

April 11, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Shelton Benjamin AEW Dynamite 10-16-24 Image Credit: AEW

In an interview with Huge Pop (via Fightful, Shelton Benjamin revealed how long his current deal with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will last. Benjamin signed with the company last October.

He noted that his deal was for three years. This means that it will expire sometime in October 2027.

