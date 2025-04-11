wrestling / News
Shelton Benjamin Reveals How Long His AEW Contract Is
April 11, 2025 | Posted by
In an interview with Huge Pop (via Fightful, Shelton Benjamin revealed how long his current deal with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will last. Benjamin signed with the company last October.
He noted that his deal was for three years. This means that it will expire sometime in October 2027.
More Trending Stories
- Tiffany Stratton & Charlotte Flair Smackdown Promo Reportedly Hasn’t Changed WWE’s Plans
- Eric Bischoff Doesn’t Think Wrestlers Emulate Bret Hart, Thinks They Try To Distract Because They Can’t Wrestle
- Kevin Owens On The Uncertainty Around His Match With Steve Austin, Asking For The Package Piledriver
- Kevin Nash Thinks the Women’s World Title Triple Threat at WrestleMania 41 Is ‘Horrible’ Booking