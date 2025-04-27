– During a recent chat with Maven on Maven’s YouTube channel, AEW star and former WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin recalled the 2006 angle where he was managed by his “mother,” Mama Benjamin (Thea Vidal). Benjamin revealed that Vince McMahon asked if he wanted to use his real-life mother for the storyline. However, Benjamin refused the idea, not wanting his real mother to be on the road and around people such as Randy Orton at the time. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Shelton Benjamin on Vince McMahon asking to use his real mother for the angle: “Vince actually asked me, ‘Do you want to use your real mama for this?’ My response, ‘Hell no.’ I don’t want to be on the road with my mom, but more importantly, you know how our locker room was at the time, how certain individuals were, and I’ll even throw Randy’s name in there because he was one of the ones I would worry about.”

On how “Old Randy” was a problem: “Old Randy [Orton] was a problem. Him and other people as well. But if I brought my real mom onto here, and anyone said anything out of line to my mama, my real mother? I’d be fired, and someone would be well… That’s scorched Earth. You don’t mess with my mama.”

On what his mom thought about the storyline: “Oh, my mom loved it. She was people were going around town like they were calling her, ‘Mama Benjamin,’ she was loving it. They actually met. We did a show in South Carolina, and my TV mom met my real mom.”