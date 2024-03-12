– During a recent appearance with Monopoly Events’ For The Love of Wrestling, former WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin spoke about potentially joining AEW and who on the company’s roster he’d like to face, specifically naming Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Shelton Benjamin on who he’d like to face on the AEW roster: “Okada, while I worked alongside him in New Japan, we never actually had a match. So I would love to work with Okada. Obviously, I would love to work with Will Ospreay because I think that guy’s phenomenal. I’ve been watching him for years. People call me athletic, but he does stuff that I couldn’t even, it would put me in traction if I even tried some of the moves he does, but I would love to work with him. I think it could be a lot of fun. So those names are at the top of my list.”

On possibly joining AEW: “But obviously, I mean, I enjoy what I do, I love what I do, and I can pretty much mesh with anybody, so it’s just a matter of what they think. But as far as AEW goes, that door’s open. My door is open. I haven’t eliminated any possibilities as of yet.”

As previously reported, Shelton Benjamin is rumored to have had recent talks with AEW about appearing in the company. Benjamin is currently a free agent after his WWE non-compete period ended last December.