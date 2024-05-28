Shelton Benjamin Says He Would Be A Fool To Turn Down WWE Return

Shelton Benjamin was released by WWE in September 2023 after two runs with the company, but that doesn’t mean he’s not down for a third run.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Shelton discussed potentially returning. He said,

“I think I’d be a fool to not look at the opportunity. If they ask me to come back, I would definitely go back. I would be a fool not to. They are the biggest company in the world, you get the most exposure. You can really expand your own personal brand there. The WWE is a marketing machine. Most people think of WWE as a wrestling company. I think of it as a marketing company. If you get a chance to go there, I say to anyone, ‘Go.’ Yes, it’s going to be frustrating at times. Leave your feelings at the door. WWE doesn’t care about your feelings, much like any other job. I would definitely go back if given the opportunity. Am I trying to go back? No. I take it day by day and deal with what I have to deal with. If the opportunity came, of course, I would definitely consider going back.”