– In a message shared on social media, AEW star and former WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin responded to recent comments made by WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, who was speaking to TMZ about his recently announced American Freestyle Wrestling endeavor. During the interview with TMZ, Hulk Hogan spoke about “Benjamin Shelton” when he was really referring to former WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin, a former NCAA Division I collegiate wrestler and All-American.

Shelton Benjamin wrote, “Message to @HulkHogan. You lost me forever with your ‘don’t get caught’ …or as you would call it ‘apology’ speech. So rather than screw up my name and pretend we ever had any sort of camaraderie which we never had. Please do me a favor & [Keep my name out of your f***ing mouth]!”

His Hurt Syndicate stablemate MVP also chimed in on Hogan referring to Benjamin as “Benjamin Shelton” and claiming to be a fan of Benjamin. MVP wrote, “Pathological lying piece of human excrement.”

Benjamin is referring to the racist remarks Hulk Hogan made that surfaced about ten years ago, along with how he handled his later apology for the remarks.

