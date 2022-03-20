Shelton Benjamin Shoots Down Rumor He Was Released From WWE

Shelton Benjamin has denied a rumor that he was released from WWE. The speculation spread on social media over the weekend due to false reports that the Raw star had been let go, and he posted to his own Twitter account to throw cold water on the rumors.

Benjamin posted:

“I have not been released from WWE. I obviously don’t know where this false report started (probably @MiaYim )but for those that cared thank you but at this time your concerns are premature.”