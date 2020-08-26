wrestling / News

Shelton Benjamin Shows Support for Indie Wrestling Promotions

August 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin tweeted out his support for independent wrestling promotions this week, commenting on the promotions that are coming back with shows and live events again. You can read his comments and tweet below.

Shelton Benjamin wrote, “Great seeing lots of Indy promotions getting back to business glad to have you all back, the Industry NEEDS you. Stay safe and tear the house down. #supportindywrestling”

