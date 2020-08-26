wrestling / News
Shelton Benjamin Shows Support for Indie Wrestling Promotions
August 26, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin tweeted out his support for independent wrestling promotions this week, commenting on the promotions that are coming back with shows and live events again. You can read his comments and tweet below.
Shelton Benjamin wrote, “Great seeing lots of Indy promotions getting back to business glad to have you all back, the Industry NEEDS you. Stay safe and tear the house down. #supportindywrestling”
Great seeing lots of Indy promotions getting back to business glad to have you all back, the Industry NEEDS you. Stay safe and tear the house down. #supportindywrestling
— Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) August 26, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Ryback On How Triple H Told Him John Cena Is Last Marquee Name WWE Will Ever Have, Predicts AEW Will Surpass WWE In TV Ratings Within 18 Months
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Why He Didn’t Like The Fiend – Vince McMahon Segment on Smackdown, His Advice For Kevin Dunn, His Thoughts on ThunderDome
- Booker T Discusses If Renee Young Will Make It Into The WWE Hall of Fame, How She’s Bigger Than A Backstage Interviewer
- WWE Lease Agreement With Amway Center Reveals New PPV Date, How Much WWE Is Paying