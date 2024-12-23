wrestling / News

Shelton Benjamin Was Surprised By How Much Fans Appreciate Him in AEW

December 23, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Shelton Benjamin AEW Dynamite 10-16-24 Image Credit: AEW

In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Shelton Benjamin spoke about his run in AEW so far and said he was surprised by the fans’ reaction to his matches so far. Benjamin last wrestled on Saturday’s AEW Collision, where he lost to Daniel Garcia.

He said; “My biggest surprise is that the fans really appreciate what I bring to the table. I found that I have a lot of great chemistry with the guys I’ve been working. I feel like I’ve been having nothing but just great matches with pretty much everyone I’ve been in the ring with. Just the fact that I’ve been able to gel so well with guys who I never have worked with before and put on great performances, that has been the biggest surprise to me. It shouldn’t be, because again, these are some of the best athletes in the world, some of the best professional wrestlers in the world. But it’s definitely a pleasant surprise.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Shelton Benjamin, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading