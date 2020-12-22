Shelton Benjamin Opens Up On Dedicating Tag Team Title Win To Shad Gaspard

Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander captured the WWE Raw Tag Team titles at TLC on Sunday, and Benjamin took to Instagram to dedicate the victory to the late Shad Gaspard.

In a new interview on WWE’s YouTube channel, Benjamin opened up on what the win meant to him and the promise that he made if he ever earned another championship with the company.

“Knowing that I had gone in there and dedicated this moment to Shad,” Benjamin said. “When I attended his funeral I made a promise to myself that if I won a title, especially a tag team championship because I know Shad and JTG worked hard even though they never actually got a chance to wear a title. I made a point then that no matter what title it was going to be, it was going to be dedicated to Shad.”

Benjamin also discussed Gaspard’s legacy and the impact that he left on the world.

“So, I wear this title, I won this title and there’s no question, which I had never dedicated a title win to anybody, and I think this was so significant, so important, just for him and for his son,” he said. “Part of the reason is I want his son to know just how great a guy that his dad was. Just what a big influence and what a big impact he had on myself and the world.”

Gaspard passed away in May at the age of 39 after being swept out to sea while helping make sure that lifeguards saved his 10-year-old son.