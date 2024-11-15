Shelton Benjamin vs. Komander Set For This Week’s AEW Collision

Shelton Benjamin will battle Komander on this weekend’s episode of AEW Collision. Tony Khan announced on Thursday that the two will face off on the show, writing:

“This Saturday, 11/16

8pm ET/7pm CT on TNT

Saturday Night #AEWCollision @Sheltyb803 vs @KomandercrMX 2 of pro wrestling’s most incredible athletes collide Saturday! The Hurt Syndicate’s Shelton Benjamin will make his Collision debut vs the amazing Komander on TNT this Saturday!”

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs Saturday night on TNT, is:

* AEW Full Gear Contender Series Match: La Faccion Ingobernable vs. The Acclaimed

* AEW Women’s World Championship No DQ Match: Mariah May vs. Anna Jay

* Harley Cameron vs. Mina Shirakawa

* Johnny TV vs. Daniel Garcia

* Shelton Benjamin vs. Komander