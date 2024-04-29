Shelton Benjamin Wants To Wrestle in Japan Again, Says He’s Keeping His Options Open

In an interview with WhatCulture (via Fightful), Shelton Benjamin spoke about his future after his WWE release last year, noting that he’s keeping his options open. However, he mentioned that he would really like to return to Japan.

He said: “My immediate plan is to just coast a bit and see what is out there, see what life has to offer. For seven years, I was with WWE and I had a ten-year run with them before that. For now, I’m not in any rush. I’m keeping my options open. I can’t say anyone is more of a front-runner than anybody. I definitely want to come back to the UK. I’m desperate to get back to Japan. I really really want to go back to Japan.”