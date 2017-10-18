The Shield Apparently Staying Together Through End of the Year

– A new house show announcement has revealed that the Shield will stay together at least to the end of the year. Madison Square Garden is advertising the trio against Miz, Sheamus & Cesaro as the main event of their December 26th show in the venue.

Also announced for the show are John Cena, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy, with more (and matches) to be announced.