The Shield Comes Together on Raw in Final Segment (Video)

The Shield reunited in the final segment of this week’s Raw. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose found themselves on the same page after Rollins was defeated by Braun Strowman and Miz, Sheamus & Cesaro attacked Reigns during the Reigns/Miz Intercontinental Title match.

It would seem to appear that a Shield/Miz, Cesaro and Sheamus match may be in the cards for TLC, but it has yet to be confirmed. You can see video from the segments below: