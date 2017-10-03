wrestling / News

The Shield Comes Together on Raw in Final Segment (Video)

October 3, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roman Reigns Dean Ambrose Seth Rollins Raw 100217

The Shield reunited in the final segment of this week’s Raw. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose found themselves on the same page after Rollins was defeated by Braun Strowman and Miz, Sheamus & Cesaro attacked Reigns during the Reigns/Miz Intercontinental Title match.

It would seem to appear that a Shield/Miz, Cesaro and Sheamus match may be in the cards for TLC, but it has yet to be confirmed. You can see video from the segments below:

article topics :

RAW, The Shield, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

