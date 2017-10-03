The Shield Are Featured on The TLC Poster

– On last night’s edition of WWE Raw, the company continued the tease of a Shield reunion. The latest WWE TLC poster is making the rounds and has The Shield featured. The show is set for October 22nd and the Shield is expected to face Roman Reigns, Sheamus, and Cesaro. Also below is the clip from RAW last night teasing the Shield reunion.

The official poster for the TLC PPV has been released#WWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/CWK9zixidv — TattooedJuggalo (@TattooedJuggalo) October 3, 2017