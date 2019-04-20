wrestling / News
WWE News: Preview for The Shield Final Chapter, The Shield’s Top 10 Wins, Full WrestleMania 25 Ladder Match
– WWE released a new preview for The Shield: Final Chapter. The special will air live tomorrow night on the WWE Network. You can check out the preview clip below.
A lifetime of memories ends tomorrow as #TheShield unite for ONE FINAL TIME tomorrow night at 9:30 ET/6:30 PT on the award-winning @WWENetwork! #ShieldsFinalChapter @WWERomanReigns @TheDeanAmbrose @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/rqASZr34iC
— WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2019
– WWE released a new Top 10 video today showcasing The Shield’s Top 10 Biggest Victories. You can check out that new WWE Top 10 video below.
– WWE released a full WrestleMania 25 match video with the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. You can check out the full match video in the player below.
