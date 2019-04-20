WWE News: Preview for The Shield Final Chapter, The Shield’s Top 10 Wins, Full WrestleMania 25 Ladder Match

– WWE released a new preview for The Shield: Final Chapter. The special will air live tomorrow night on the WWE Network. You can check out the preview clip below.

– WWE released a new Top 10 video today showcasing The Shield’s Top 10 Biggest Victories. You can check out that new WWE Top 10 video below.

– WWE released a full WrestleMania 25 match video with the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. You can check out the full match video in the player below.