Major League Wrestling has announced that Shigehiro Irie is the first entrant for MLW Battle Riot V, which happens on April 8. It takes place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

🎟 Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

“Beast Mode” will be unleashed as Shigehiro Irie readies to outlast 39 other combatants and secure his title shot anytime, anywhere by winning the Battle RIOT.

A member of the STRONGHEARTS fight team, Irie is no stranger to MLW. Last competing in an MLW ring in 2019, Irie has deepened his arsenal and emerged as one of Japan’s most lethal powerhouse wrestlers.

Decimating the competition in Japan to recent European excursions, Irie’s “Beast Mode” nickname is well earned. Winning championships in multiple organizations in Japan but winning the World Heavyweight Championship in MLW would be the crown jewel of Irie’s impressive career.

Can Shigehiro Irie outfight and outlast 39 other combatants and win literally the biggest match in MLW?

40 wrestlers will riot in Philly as one combatant looks to outlast 39 others and earn a world title shot anytime, anywhere against Alex Hammerstone.

More talent and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.

WHAT IS THE BATTLE RIOT?

A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

WHAT DOES THE WINNER GET?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

