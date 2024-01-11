Shigeo Okumura Will Be In Satoshi Kojima’s Corner at MLW Superfight

Satoshi Kojima will challenge for the MLW World title at Superfight next month and MLW announced that Shigeo Okumura will be in his corner. Kojima will face Alex Kane at the PPV on February 3 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Okumura, meanwhile, will wrestle at the Fusion TV taping.

Major League Wrestling (MLW) in conjunction with Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) today announced the formation of the Satoshi Kojima & Shigeo Okumura tag team.

Shigeo Okumura will serve as Kojima’s cornerman as Kojima challenges Alex Kane for the MLW World Heavyweight Title at MLW SuperFight live and exclusively on TrillerTV+ Saturday, February 3 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

“The establishment of this team further strengthens the MLW-NJPW-CMLL strategic alliance and brings an extraordinary unit to the league’s tag team division,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer.

Okumura will make his MLW debut in Philadelphia on February 3, competing on the beIN SPORTS taping portion of the event.

Originally from Osaka and now calling Mexico home, this Lucahdor Japonés, has competed in CMLL for 2 decades.

During his tenure in Mexico’s most prestigious wrestling organization, Okumura claimed the CMLL World Trios Championship with Hiroshi Tanahashi and Taichi.

Now representing CMLL, Okumura journeys to MLW as he unites with Kojima to form a team with aspirations of climbing the rankings and fighting for championships.

SUPERFIGHT TRILLER TV+ CARD

World Heavyweight Title Fight:

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Satoshi Kojima (cornered by Okumura)

Místico’s debut

beIN SPORTS TV TAPING BOUTS

Okumura’s debut