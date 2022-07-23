Shillelagh Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre will face off in a Shillelagh match on next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. On tonight’s show, Drew McIntyre challenged Sheamus to face him in a match to determine who will battle for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash in the Castle in September. Sheamus agreed to the match but said that it wouldn’t take this week, as he had already spoken with management.

As a result, the match was set for next week and would be a Shillelagh match with McIntyre’s sword banned and a series of cudgels in play for use. Adam Pearce then came out to make the match official, and McIntyre took a moment to cut Sheamus’ shillelagh in half in the ring.

Next week’s Smackdown is the go-home show for WWE SummerSlam and airs next Friday on FOX.