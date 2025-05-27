Shiloh Hill Eyes Wants To Return To WWE LFG, Would Also Love To Do EVOLVE

Shiloh Hill is looking to get another shot at winning WWE LFG, but he would also do WWE EVOLVE at the same time if he could. Hill was the runner up on the men’s side of WWE LFG season one and he spoke with MuscleManMalcolm for a new interview where he spoke about what his goals are moving forward.

“If they let me, I’d do both [LFG and EVOLVE],” Hill said (per Fightful). “I would love trying to get as many reps as I can. EVOLVE looks like a blast and there’s so much talent on there right now that it would be really fun to do that. But I also would love to come back on season two [of LFG] and finish what I started.”

He continued, “It’s one thing if you get eliminated early, but getting second just leaves that itch in the back of your head. I have just been thinking about that moment and wanting to finish what I started. So I think that my first priority is definitely coming back for season two, and that being said, though, EVOLVE would be cool to be on as well,” he said.

Jasper Troy beat Hill in the finals to win season one on the men’s side and earn an NXT contract.