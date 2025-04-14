Shiloh Hill Mentioned On Last Week Tonight, John Oliver Makes Fun of His Wrestling Name

During last night’s episode of Last Week Tonight, WWE LFG wrestler Shiloh Hill was mentioned during a segment about fish. John Oliver brought up a post from Hill on Tiktok, talking about the Utrecht Visdeurbel (fish doorbell) in the Netherlands. Oliver jokingly noted that Hill’s name sounds like an independent movie that no one watched. He then mentioned that Hill’s real name (Thunder Justice Keck) is a much better name for a pro wrestler.

Hill caught the reference and mentioned it on Twitter.