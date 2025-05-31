Shiloh Hill Wants To Train With The Undertaker Again For WWE LFG Season 2

During an interview with MuscleManMalcolm (via Fightful), Shiloh Hill spoke about working with the Undertaker for WWE LFG season one and why he wants to do it again in season two. Hill was the runner-up to Jasper Troy in the first season and has expressed interest in returning.

He said: “I would love to continue to learn from him. I was thinking about, like, how fast the season went by. By the end of the season, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t believe I’ve been here.’ Obviously during the season, I learned so much from him, but I was like, wow. Feel like there’s so much more — I could probably train under him for 20 years and still be learning from him, because he’s just got that much experience. But I was like, ‘Wow, I really gotta, next season, try to make sure whatever legend’s team I’m on, I’m soaking up everything.’ I feel like I would like to be with ‘Taker again, just because I think that we have a similar philosophy. What he wants out of me, I want out of me as well.“