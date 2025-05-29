Shiloh Hill Weighs In On Biggest Advice He Got On WWE LFG

Shiloh Hill has shared his thoughts on the advice he got from the WWE Legends during the first season of WWE LFG. Hill spoke with MuscleManMalcolm and spoke about the biggest pieces of advice he got from The Undertaker and the other legends.

“So it’s funny in terms of the wrestling, in terms of, like the technical or like the in and outs of the wrestling business, the biggest thing was taking every opportunity,” Hill said (per Fightful). “I think you probably saw that that day with CM Punk, where I didn’t cut a promo, and then he was upset with me. I was upset with me. Everyone was upset with me. He very much stressed the importance of taking those opportunities. But I actually think that the the most important thing that he taught me, and that all the legends taught me as well, not through them telling me, but just by example, was: Just because you do all these things and accomplish all these things doesn’t mean you have to be like a miserable person to be around.”

He continued, “Honestly, all the legends are super cool, super helpful. They care so much about us as young wrestlers getting into the business that they were so passionate about. They’re just nice guys and girls that want to get to know us and want to help us. So, that is probably the thing that I’ll take with me the most further down the line, when any of us do start to have some success or whatnot, just trying to maintain that humble perspective and looking out for the younger people that are coming after you.”

Hill was the runner-up for season one on the men’s side and has said he would like to return for another season.