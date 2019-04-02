SHIMMER 113 to Air Live on FITE TV on Friday

SHIMMER 113 will be broadcast on live FITE on 4/5/19 at 11am EST for $15.

Heart of SHIMMER Champion Dust vs. Samantha Heights is the main event. These two tore the house down at SHIMMER 112 in a star making match for both. Rosemary is banned from the building after repeatedly interfering to help Dust win matches on previous SHIMMER shows.

SHIMMER Champion Nicole Savoy vs. Hiroyo Matsumoto

Britt Baker vs. Tessa Blanchard

Kris Wolf, Ashley Vox. Delmi Exo, and Solo Daring vs. Charli Evans, Jessica Troy, Zoe Lucas, and Allysin Kay. If Wolf’s team wins, Wolf will get her wolf head Tito back. This will be Wolf’s last match for SHIMMER as she will retire at the end of the month.

Su Yung vs. Shazza McKenzie

Indi Hartwell and Steph De Lander vs. Thunder Rosa and Holidead

Also booked for the show are LuFisto, Shotzi Blackheart, Kris Statlander, Cheerleader Melissa, Leva Bates, Hyan, Veda Scott, and Brittany Blake