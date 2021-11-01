wrestling / News
SHIMMER 120 Results: SHIMMER Championship Match, More
SHIMMER held their taping for SHIMMER 120 in Berwyn, Illinois on Sunday, featuring a SHIMMER Title match and more. You can see the full results below, per PWInsider.
As noted, SHIMMER also held a taping for SHIMMER 119 today, and you can see those results here.
* B3cca pinned Blair Onyx.
* Thunder Kitty pinned Hot Scoop Skylar.
* Brittany Blake beat Tesha Price by submission.
* Holidead pinned Sierra.
* Allysin Kay and Marti Belle beat Nicole Savoy and Janai Kai when Belle pinned Kai after a cheap shot from Kay.
* Willow Nightingale pinned Hyan.
* Mercedes Martinez beat Charli Evans by submission.
* The new Heart of SHIMMER Champion Nevaeh pinned Davienne.
* SHIMMER Tag Team Champions Ashley Vox and Delmi Exo beat Heather Monroe and Ray Lyn when Lyn was pinned after the Flopping Fish double team finisher.
* Zoey Skye pinned SHIMMER Champion Kimber Lee to win the title in a wild finish. Lee came off the ropes with the swanton bomb but Skye was able to counter it into a pin.
