SHIMMER Volumes 109 & 110 Results: Rosemary Appears, Britt Baker Gets Title Shot, More
– SHIMMER Women Athletes held the taping for volumes 109 and 110 on Friday and Saturday night. The results are, per Fightful:
SHIMMER 109
Dark Match
* Session Moth Martina & Rok-C def. Phoebe & Jenna Lynn
Main Card
* Sierra def. Thunderkitty
* Shazza McKenzie def. Alisha Edwards
* India Hartwell def. Allie
* Six-Way Match
Shotzi Blackheart def. Keira Hogan, AQA, Miranda Alize, Penelope Ford and Hyan
* DASH Chisako & Hiroyo Matsumoto def. Charli Evans & Jessica Troy
* Solo Darling def. Zoe Lucas
* Four Corners Match
Hudson Envy def. Aerial Monroe, Kimber Lee and Kris Wolf
* Heart Of SHIMMER Championship
Dust (w/ Rosemary) (c) def. Leva Bates
* SHIMMER Tag Team Championships
Mercedes Martinez & Cheerleader Melissa (c) def. Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo
* SHIMMER Championship
Nicole Savoy (c) def. Britt Baker
SHIMMER Volume 110
* Charli Evans def. Cherry
* Hyan def. Ariel Monroe
* Jessicka Havok def. Sonya Strong
* Four Corners Match
Steph De Lander (w/ Indi Hartwell) def. Brittany Blake, Veda Scott and Nevaeh
* Su Yung def. Shotzi Blackheart
* Heart Of SHIMMER Championship
Dust (c) (w/ Rosemary) def. Solo Darling
* DASH Chisako & Hiroyo Matsumoto def. The Twisted Sisterz (Thunder Rosa & Holidead)
* Allysin Kay def. Shazza McKenzie
* Rosemary (w/ Dust) def. Samantha Heights
* Charlie Morgan def. Mercedes Martinez
* SHIMMER Championship
Nicole Savoy (c) def. Hudson Envy
Hips don't lie 🍻🍻🍻 #HelloShimmer #SHIMMER109 @SHIMMERwomen @RISEdtwa pic.twitter.com/0iAeu3Go6G
— Session Moth Martina マーティナセッション (@mothfromdaflats) March 31, 2019
What a match! @NikiMSavo v @RealBrittBaker for the SHIMMER title #SHIMMER109 pic.twitter.com/ZDhBvbbpYc
— DavidFalcon (@DAFALCON11) March 30, 2019
@ashley__vox and @DelmiExo put on a brave fight! #SHIMMER109 pic.twitter.com/3LndlLB1SX
— DavidFalcon (@DAFALCON11) March 30, 2019
Give me @wrestlingleva or give me death. #SHIMMER109 pic.twitter.com/fBI99Eackp
— Dave (@DaveMuscarella) March 30, 2019
@dashchisako getting worked over by @charlievanspro #SHIMMER109 pic.twitter.com/NmyFmY9zAs
— DavidFalcon (@DAFALCON11) March 30, 2019
Supporting our HPW Women’s Champion ~ @MirandaAlize_ at @SHIMMERwomen on the @FiteTV app #SHIMMER109 pic.twitter.com/ly3zrtNrlY
— HurricanePro (@HurricanePro1) March 30, 2019
Twisted Sisterz @thunderrosa22 & @holidead vs. @hiroyomatsumoto & @dashchisako about to get under way in Berwyn! #shimmer110 pic.twitter.com/g7BfAp6Cja
— SHIMMER Wrestling (@SHIMMERwomen) March 31, 2019
Charlie Morgan making her SHIMMER debut against Mercedes Martinez! #shimmer110 pic.twitter.com/XbXAKWJV4l
— SHIMMER Wrestling (@SHIMMERwomen) March 31, 2019
That was one of the best Shimmer matches I've seen in a VERY long time. #SHIMMER110 pic.twitter.com/OYUqPBpbMG
— Scott (@scottj789) March 31, 2019
I don’t think @RealMMartinez made @charliemorganuk feel very welcome on her first night @SHIMMERwomen #SHIMMER110 pic.twitter.com/N3IIr6HwRk
— Lenny Leonard (@WWNLennyLeonard) March 31, 2019
Im good with @HudsonEnvy winning this. It's only going to take 3 seconds! #SHIMMER110 pic.twitter.com/mEgFnwaG5G
— Scott (@scottj789) March 31, 2019
The moment before @RealMMartinez killed @charliemorganuk #SHIMMER110 pic.twitter.com/I1IdxNyxXX
— Scott (@scottj789) March 31, 2019
Whoa! @charliemorganuk v @RealMMartinez #SHIMMER110 pic.twitter.com/YQawnZbVFJ
— DavidFalcon (@DAFALCON11) March 31, 2019
@Samazing73 has the upper hand early v @WeAreRosemary #SHIMMER110 #LostGirl pic.twitter.com/bDDaRQgz1R
— DavidFalcon (@DAFALCON11) March 31, 2019
