SHIMMER Volumes 109 & 110 Results: Rosemary Appears, Britt Baker Gets Title Shot, More

March 31, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– SHIMMER Women Athletes held the taping for volumes 109 and 110 on Friday and Saturday night. The results are, per Fightful:

SHIMMER 109

Dark Match
* Session Moth Martina & Rok-C def. Phoebe & Jenna Lynn

Main Card
* Sierra def. Thunderkitty

* Shazza McKenzie def. Alisha Edwards

* India Hartwell def. Allie

* Six-Way Match
Shotzi Blackheart def. Keira Hogan, AQA, Miranda Alize, Penelope Ford and Hyan

* DASH Chisako & Hiroyo Matsumoto def. Charli Evans & Jessica Troy

* Solo Darling def. Zoe Lucas

* Four Corners Match
Hudson Envy def. Aerial Monroe, Kimber Lee and Kris Wolf

* Heart Of SHIMMER Championship
Dust (w/ Rosemary) (c) def. Leva Bates

* SHIMMER Tag Team Championships
Mercedes Martinez & Cheerleader Melissa (c) def. Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo

* SHIMMER Championship
Nicole Savoy (c) def. Britt Baker

SHIMMER Volume 110

* Charli Evans def. Cherry

* Hyan def. Ariel Monroe

* Jessicka Havok def. Sonya Strong

* Four Corners Match
Steph De Lander (w/ Indi Hartwell) def. Brittany Blake, Veda Scott and Nevaeh

* Su Yung def. Shotzi Blackheart

* Heart Of SHIMMER Championship
Dust (c) (w/ Rosemary) def. Solo Darling

* DASH Chisako & Hiroyo Matsumoto def. The Twisted Sisterz (Thunder Rosa & Holidead)

* Allysin Kay def. Shazza McKenzie

* Rosemary (w/ Dust) def. Samantha Heights

* Charlie Morgan def. Mercedes Martinez

* SHIMMER Championship
Nicole Savoy (c) def. Hudson Envy

