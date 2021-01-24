wrestling / News
SHINE 66 Quick Results 1.23.21: Ivelisse Defends Title Against Allysin Kay in Headliner
– SHINE Wrestling made its return for the first time since a shutdown due to the global pandemic with SHINE 66. The event was held last night (Jan. 23) at the Gulf View Event Center in Port Richey, Florida. The event streamed live on WWNLive.com. Below are some results for the SHINE 66 event, courtesy of Fightful.
* SHINE Tag Team Championship Match: BTY (Jayme Jameson & Marti Belle) (c) beat Lexii Gomez & Sofia Castillo to retain the titles.
* Harlow O’Hara defeated Erica Torres.
* Ava Everett beat Sahara Se7en.
* ACW Women’s Championship Match: Allie Recks (c) got the win over Amber Nova.
* SHINE Nova Championship: Natalia Markova (c) defeated Double D Rose by DQ.
* Chelsea Durden got the win over Katalina Perez.
* SHINE Tag Team Championship Match: Kimber Lee & Stormie Lee beat BTY (Jayme Jameson & Marti Belle) (c)
* SHINE Championship Match: Ivelisse (c) retained her title over Allysin Kay via DQ.
More Trending Stories
- The Good Brothers Say Fans Have Been Waiting For a Bullet Club Reunion
- WWE Icons To Have Post-Show Similar to The Last Ride: Post-Mortem
- Madison Rayne On How She Wants To Be Remembered By Fans
- 411’s Talking Smack Report: 01.23.21 – Cesaro Wants Roman Reigns, Sami and Apollo Come Face to Face and Owens Makes a Surprise Appearance Plus More!