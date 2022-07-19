Shingo Takagi Credits Sting for Carrying Match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

– NJPW1972.com recently spoke to wrestler Shingo Takagi, who discussed teaming with Sting at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. At June event, the team of Darby Allin, Sting, and Shingo Takagi beat the Bullet Club team of El Phantasmo and The Young Bucks. Takagi also discussed this year’s G1 Climax tournament and more. Below are some highlights.

Shingo Takagi on Sting: “Well, I think the guys that I have wrestled before, or had near misses with. So Bryan (Danielson) (Samoa) Joe, Claudio (Castagnoli), PAC. But then Sting… Sting just entirely carried that match we had (laughs). From the entrance on, it was all Sting. That’s a legend for you. He was a real model for me going forward, that’s the kind of wrestler I need to be. One thing about that event was that Tanahashi and Okada had title matches, Ishii would have had a title match but for injury. I was running hard as IWGP World Champion for most of last year and I think people shouldn’t forget that. If I go over there again I should be in the title picture, I should be a main event guy there.”

On Forbidden Door motivating him for the G1 Climax: “I thought it would be good motivation, and it turned out to be the best motivation. From the cheers, to Sting to all the travel trouble I had coming back, it was definitely a wild weekend.”

On facing Juice Robinson for his first matchup in the tournament: “There’s no doubt that he’s tough. But I don’t really get why he joined BULLET CLUB, or what he wants to do now he’s there. Then he gets sick, doesn’t come to Japan, keeps hold of that belt, it really stinks of the hole Will Ospreay deal from last year. I just don’t know what he wants.”