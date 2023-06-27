– At last Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II event, Shingo Takagi was in action. He teamed with Bushi and Hiromu Takahashi in a winning effort against The United Empire. After the match, Takagi noted his disappointment in only being booked on the Zero Hour pre-show for Forbidden Door II this year.

Takagi stated, “I was able to participate last year, but this year is the pre-show. As a wrestler, I’m honestly disappointed. I’m a man. I’m always waiting for an offer.” You can check out a video of Takagi’s post-match promo below: