Shingo Takagi Is Disappointed He Only Competed on the Pre-Show for Forbidden Door II
June 27, 2023
– At last Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II event, Shingo Takagi was in action. He teamed with Bushi and Hiromu Takahashi in a winning effort against The United Empire. After the match, Takagi noted his disappointment in only being booked on the Zero Hour pre-show for Forbidden Door II this year.
Takagi stated, “I was able to participate last year, but this year is the pre-show. As a wrestler, I’m honestly disappointed. I’m a man. I’m always waiting for an offer.” You can check out a video of Takagi’s post-match promo below:
鷹木「去年に引き続き出場できたが、今年はプレショーだ。そこはレスラーとして正直悔しいよ。AEWさんよ、こんなハツラツな40代、世界どこ探してもいねえからな、40代、世界一元気ハツラツな男だ。いつでもオファー待ってるぜ」
「ゼロアワー」はYouTubeでご覧いただけます。… pic.twitter.com/XmYTHfEuhw
— AEW ジャパン (@AEW_jp) June 27, 2023