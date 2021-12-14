Shingo Takagi Named Tokyo Sports MVP For 2021

Tokyo Sports has named their wrestling awards for 2021, with Shingo Takagi being named MVP. The outlet announced the voting for their 2021 awards, with Takagi beating Keiji Mutoh to earn the MVP award for the first time.

Shingo commented on the win, saying (per NJPW):

“Thank you for voting me as MVP. I don’t have the time here to really express how I feel, or how happy I am at the award, but to hear that the nominations were mainly for me and Keiji Muto, that shows that Yamanashi is churning out the best in Japan and the world, and that’s pretty cool in my book. “Looking back on the year, just like in 2020, we had to live with COVID, and the challenges that presents. We all as pro-wrestlers had to put everything we have into doing what we could. We were still performing in front of half capacity buildings, and the fans weren’t allowed to cheer. So it was up to us to express what they couldn’t. We had to bring that heat and energy, we had to create that emotional connection with the fans there, and of course watching at home. That’s what I was thinking in every single match. “This year I was chosen as MVP, but I don’t believe I did anything particularly different this year. It was business as usual, as far as I was concerned. Other people were saying ‘it should be Shingo’ but, y’know, this business is a lot like any other; sometimes luck and timing can make all the difference. Looking back, I guess that for all my talking about being fired up, this was the year that people bought into my conviction.”

In addition, the outlet announced that Dangerous Tekkers won Tag Team of the Year, with Great-O-Khan taking home the Technique Award. Utami Hayashishita won female MVP, with Keiji Mutoh VS Go Shiozaki from the Noah Nippon Budokan Tournament in February named the best match.