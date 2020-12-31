Shingo Takagi on the Importance of Experience in Wrestling, Facing Jeff Cobb at WK 15

– NJPW1972.com recently interviewed wrestler and NEVER Openweight champion Shingo Takagi. Takagi is set to work the first singles bout at the Tokyo Dome at his wrestling career at Wrestle Kingdom 15. He will defend his title at Jeff Cobb. Below are some highlights.

Shingo Takagi on the importance of this business: “You know, one thing I’ve come to realize is the importance of experience in this business, and how much of a weapon it can be for you. I’m 39 next year, it’ll be 17 years in the business. But it took me ten years to really know the first thing about what pro wrestling is really about. It took me another five to get to the level after that. I’m definitely still not a finished product.”

On how you never stop learning: “No doubt [You never stop learning]. That was always the case, and it was changed a lot this year with the fans not being allowed to yell or chant. That created a different kind of wrestling, and I think that’ll evolve in 2021. I really think from now on, it’ll be only the strong that survive, and only the realest that survive. You have to be the real deal, I think. Up to now, it was easier to gauge; those guys that popped the crowds, we thought they were the best, but now you don’t have that audible feedback, right? So I think if you aren’t the real deal, if you can get a pop but that’s it, if everything you have is superficial, you won’t last in this environment. Look, things are tough all over. Nobody is sitting pretty. I don’t even think my spot is a given; look at my record in the New Japan Cup, or the G1 this year! So I have to fight for all I have in 2021, starting with this match.”

On his past record against Jeff Cobb: “Hmm. I tend to go full throttle, straight ahead in my matches. That works well with a lot of guys, but he’s got 20 kilos on me. Plus he has that amateur background, and that makes his suplexes a lot better than mine. He beats me on power, he beats me pretty much everywhere. I lose out to him in every measure. But then again, it’s what you can’t measure that wrestling is all about.”

On how it’s more about retaining the title than the stats: “I mean on paper, it’s 100% Cobb. I’m not saying I can address that by the end of the year, but I have the chance to start the new year with this match and do everything that I can. Whether or not those stats change, first and foremost its about holding onto the title.”