Shingo Takagi Says He Wants A Match With EVIL

In an interview with NJPW’s official website, Shingo Takagi was asked who he would like to face in New Japan and he said he wanted a match with EVIL. Here are highlights:

On who in LIJ he wants to face one on one: “EVIL and I have a similar style, so comparisons are always going to be there. We got into it a little bit during World Tag League, and I thought I’d like for us to do more. I had a pretty positive February, taking the NEVER title on February 1 and winning in my first defence, but he lost in Sapporo. He’s backed up against the wall a little bit, perhaps, but wins and losses aside, I’d like to just wrestle him.”

On how Testsuya Naito approached him to join LIJ: “Funny thing is, we never really talked about the details. It was mostly texts. ‘Can you be at Ryogoku?’ Like that. I think the timing just worked out on both ends. LIJ needed reinforcements when Hiromu had his injury, and I’d just turned 35 and thought that I wanted to take some time to make waves in the larger wrestling world. Right. Maybe you could call it destiny, maybe everything would have been different if Hiromu hadn’t gotten hurt. That said though, I’d sworn ten years earlier in Hamaguchi’s Gym that I would have a match with Tetsuya Naito. Even now, we’ve only done it once. I need revenge.”

On if anything has been different since joining NJPW: “Not really, once you get in the ring, everything is pretty much the same. I’d been in the business 14 years before I came in, so I’m used to wrestling all types, all sizes, Japanese, foreign, whatever. I mean, when I first came in at King of Pro Wrestling in 2018, as the new LIJ member, I was hiding out backstage until the time came. I didn’t warm up or anything like that. The first time I stepped in the ring was seconds before the match started, so I just had to rely on all that experience and wrestle like a wrestler. Not at all. I’ve never had a problem being on the road. It’s hard to really define the word ‘indie’ these days, but coming into a big company like NJPW, a small company, indie starting point hardens you. I feel here I can really concentrate on my matches much more easily.”