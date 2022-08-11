Shingo Takagi Set For NJPW Strong Autumn Action

Shingo Takagi is set to make his NJPW Strong debut next month at Autumn Action. NJPW announced on Wednesday that Takagi will appear at the September 11th taping in Las Vegas, Nevada. You can see the announcement below:

