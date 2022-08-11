wrestling / News
Shingo Takagi Set For NJPW Strong Autumn Action
August 10, 2022 | Posted by
Shingo Takagi is set to make his NJPW Strong debut next month at Autumn Action. NJPW announced on Wednesday that Takagi will appear at the September 11th taping in Las Vegas, Nevada. You can see the announcement below:
BREAKING
A Dragon makes his #njpwSTRONG debut September 11!
KOPW 2022 holder 🐲SHINGO TAKAGI🐲 will be at Autumn Action in Las Vegas!
TICKETS: https://t.co/DLQJfMi9qJ pic.twitter.com/WlDHvZC1PN
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 11, 2022
