Shingo Takagi, Sting & Darby Allin Beat Young Bucks & El Phantasmo At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door (Clips)

June 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Sting Darby Allin Shingo Takagi Image Credit: AEW

Shingo Takagi joined forces with Sting and Darby Allin to beat the Young Bucks and El Phantasmo at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The babyfaces picked up the win in the trios match, with Takagi getting the pinfall on Phantasmo after the Last of the Dragon. You can see some clips from the bout below.

Our ongoing live coverage of Forbidden Door is here.

