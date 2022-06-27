Shingo Takagi, Sting & Darby Allin Beat Young Bucks & El Phantasmo At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door (Clips)

Shingo Takagi joined forces with Sting and Darby Allin to beat the Young Bucks and El Phantasmo at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The babyfaces picked up the win in the trios match, with Takagi getting the pinfall on Phantasmo after the Last of the Dragon. You can see some clips from the bout below.

