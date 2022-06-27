wrestling / News
Shingo Takagi, Sting & Darby Allin Beat Young Bucks & El Phantasmo At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door (Clips)
Shingo Takagi joined forces with Sting and Darby Allin to beat the Young Bucks and El Phantasmo at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The babyfaces picked up the win in the trios match, with Takagi getting the pinfall on Phantasmo after the Last of the Dragon. You can see some clips from the bout below.
Our ongoing live coverage of Forbidden Door is here.
It's @Sting at #ForbiddenDoor!!!#AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/9DLoZOfs5B
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022
🤜 🤛 @Sting + @Takagi__Shingo at #ForbiddenDoor!
Order the PPV right now! #AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/aDLQytYGt2
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022
.@youngbucks doing @youngbucks things here at #ForbiddenDoor! Order the PPV right now! #AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/QWyFOKvoBR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022
.@elpwrestling taking it to @DarbyAllin here at #ForbiddenDoor! Order the PPV right now! #AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/wX9vTel5sd
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022
Death Valley Driver by @Takagi__Shingo! Order the #ForbiddenDoor PPV right now! #AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/OxIb3amWqW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022
Not today! @Sting shuts down the Superkick Party by the @youngbucks! Order the #ForbiddenDoor PPV right now! #AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/0SYH7bCOAR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022
Last Of The Dragon by @takagi__shingo! Order #ForbiddenDoor right now! #AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/JdHCnyw3Xv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022
