Shingo Takagi vs. Low Ki & More Set For This Month’s House of Glory Exodus
Shingo Takagi and Low Ki will do battle at House of Glory’s Exodus show later this month. HOG has announced that Takagi will make his debut for the company at the October 29th show against Low Ki, while The Briscoes will defend their HOG Tag Team Championships against the debuting Aussie Open.
You can see the full announcement below for the show, which airs from Queens live on FITE TV:
Also announced so far;
* HOG Crown Jewel Champion Charles Mason
* HOG Women’s Champion Violette
* HOG 6 Way Champion Mighty Mante
Tickets are available now at HOGWrestling.net starting at $20.
Stay tuned for more talent and match announcements