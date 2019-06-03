wrestling / News
Shingo Takagi vs. Will Ospreay Set For Best of the Super Juniors Finals
June 3, 2019 | Posted by
After Night 14 of the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors tournament, the finals are now set. Shingo Takagi will fight Will Ospreay on June 5, this Thursday, at Ryogoku. The show will also feature Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jay White and IWGP US Heavyweight champion Juice Robinson vs. Jon Moxley.
