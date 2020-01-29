wrestling / News
Shingo vs. Bandido Announced For WrestleCon Supershow
January 29, 2020 | Posted by
WrestleCon has announced a match between Shingo Takagi and Bandido for the Mark Hitchcock Memorial SuperShow. This is the first time these two have ever had a one-on-one match together. They previously were both involved in a triple threat that included Jeff Cobb (who won) in the finals of PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2018. The event happens on April 2nd at 8 PM.
Our first (and only?) announced match for the Supershow is New Japans @Takagi__Shingo versus our favorite wrestler @bandidowrestler pic.twitter.com/JMW3ETmoVO
— WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) January 29, 2020
