Shingo vs. Bandido Announced For WrestleCon Supershow

WrestleCon has announced a match between Shingo Takagi and Bandido for the Mark Hitchcock Memorial SuperShow. This is the first time these two have ever had a one-on-one match together. They previously were both involved in a triple threat that included Jeff Cobb (who won) in the finals of PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2018. The event happens on April 2nd at 8 PM.

