– WWE.com has announced that Shinsuke Nakamura will appear on next week’s Monday Night Raw to address his recent assault on Seth Rollins that took place earlier on this week’s show. You can check out the full announcement below:

Shinsuke Nakamura to talk about his savage attack on Seth “Freakin” Rollins Monday Night Raw saw WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura defeat The Judgment Day, but what happened afterward shocked the WWE Universe and the champion. Nakamura blindsided Rollins with a surprise Kinshasa, and we’ll find out why he did it this Monday Night on Raw on USA at 8/7 C!

Next week’s WWE Raw is scheduled for Monday, August 14 at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch (Zoey Stark is banned from ringside)

* Shinsuke Nakamura to talk about his savage attack on Seth Rollins