WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura On Why He Chose AJ Styles, Goldberg Congratulates The Dudley Boyz, Rusev Tweets

– WWE.com posted this Royal Rumble fallout video with Shinsuke Nakamura: Shinsuke Nakamura reveals why he chose AJ Styles as his ideal opponent at WrestleMania 34 after The King of Strong Style finally “did it” in the 2018 Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

– Rusev tweeted this out today, saying being eliminated from the Royal Rumble sucked but being eliminated from the KFC Rumble was devastating.

Being eliminated from the Royal Rumble Suck but being eliminated from KFC Rumble ……devastating! And it all happened on #RusevDay — Rusev (@RusevBUL) January 29, 2018

– Goldberg congratulated the Dudley Boyz today after it was announced that they’d be joining Goldberg in the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame class.